Oleksandr Usyk issues statement after being detained by police at airport in Poland

By Cole Shelton - September 17, 2024

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has issued a statement after he was detained by police at Krakow airport in Poland on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk was traveling to attend the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois fight this weekend. While he was at the airport, he was detained by police for questioning. A video surfaced of Usyk being spoken to by police.

After the video went viral, Oleksandr Usyk took to his Instagram story. There, he issued a statement on the matter, saying it was a big misunderstanding.

“Dear friends, a misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia. Thanks God to everything,” Usyk wrote.

The reason for Oleksandr Usyk being detained by police is not certain. But, despite being detained by police, Oleksandr Usyk will be in attendance for Joshua vs Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Ukrainian President speaks out on Oleksandr Usyk being detained

After the news of Oleksandr Usyk being detained at the airport in Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to X to vent his frustration on the matter.

“I spoke with Oleksandr Usyk on the phone after he was detained, I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion. I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, to immediately look into all the details of the incident at Kraków airport. Now, everything is fine, our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained. In the photo, he is with our Consul General in Kraków right after being released,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Oleksandr Usyk is 22-0 as a pro and coming off a split-decision win over Tyson Fury to be the undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk is also the former undisputed cruiserweight champion. He’s set to rematch Fury on December 21.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Oleksandr Usyk

