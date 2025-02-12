Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk reveals he has only two fights left until retirement: “Just two”

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk won’t be fighting for much longer.

‘The Cat’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring in December against Tyson Fury. Last May, Oleksandr Usyk dropped ‘The Gpysy King’ en route to a split-decision victory to become the first man since Lennox Lewis to unify the heavyweight titles. In their rematch, the Ukrainian again earned a win over the Brit by decision.

Following the win, some speculated that Oleksandr Usyk could retire. However, the 38-year-old champion has no plans of hanging up the gloves right now. Instead, Usyk has shifted his attention to fighting the winner of Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker later this year. Those two are set to collide over IBF gold later this month in Saudi Arabia.

However, ‘The Cat’ isn’t planning on much more beyond that. Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the 38-year-old heavyweight was asked about his time left in the sport. Given his age, and fight miles, the question wasn’t a surprise. Oleksandr Usyk responded that he only sees himself fighting two more times in total.

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk reveals retirement timeline

“I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem,” Oleksandr Usyk stated in the interview earlier this week. “I think two years, one and a half [left in boxing], I feel great myself, I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two.” (h/t Sky Sports)

For what it’s worth, ‘The Cat’ already has a history with one of the men involved in the title fight later this month. In August 2023, Oleksandr Usyk handed Daniel Dubois a 9th-round knockout loss. However, ‘Dynamite’ famously contested the result, citing a 5th-round low blow which some felt was a legal shot.

If Oleksandr Usyk can get through the winner of Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker, there’s no shortage of possible opponents for the Ukrainian’s final fight. While he already owns two wins over ‘The Gpysy King’, a trilogy bout with Tyson Fury is very possible. He could also find himself fighting a heavyweight on the rise, such as Martin Bakole or Efe Ajagba.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing champion? Who do you want to see Oleksandr Usyk face in his retirement bout?