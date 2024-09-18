Max Holloway says UFC intentionally “shelled away” Ilia Topuria from him in favor of other contenders
BMF titleholder Max Holloway is looking to prove that the UFC made a wise move in not booking him against Ilia Topuria earlier in their careers.
Holloway will face the UFC featherweight champion Topuria in the UFC 308 main event next month in Abu Dhabi. After three featherweight title losses to Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway is back in a featherweight title fight against the always-dangerous Topuria.
Holloway and Topuria have traded barbs in recent weeks ahead of their highly-anticipated title matchup. After winning the featherweight title by knocking out Volkanovski, Topuria has supreme confidence in his ability to potentially dish the same fate to Holloway.
Ahead of UFC 308, Holloway claimed the UFC has intentionally kept Topuria away from him earlier in their careers to build the up-and-coming star’s confidence.
Max Holloway hits Ilia Topuria’s strength of schedule
During a recent episode of his Road To The Fight vlog, Holloway said the UFC intentionally kept Topuria away from him as the Georgian made his way up the ranks.
“A lot of people are giving Ilia heat for the strength of his schedule that he had, to the title fight. But he did what he was supposed to do, he won,” Holloway said. “He beat a guy that I had three times to beat, and he did it. He had the shot. But I believe that the UFC made me fight every other at [featherweight] for a reason. We’re here now, and I’m going to prove, come October 26th why the UFC was shelling him away from me.”
As of this writing, Topuria hasn’t responded to Holloway’s remarks.
Holloway will look to put on a similar performance to the one he showcased at UFC 300 earlier this year. One second away from a decision win, Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje during a wild last-second brawl.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC