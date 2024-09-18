Max Holloway says UFC intentionally “shelled away” Ilia Topuria from him in favor of other contenders

BMF titleholder Max Holloway is looking to prove that the UFC made a wise move in not booking him against Ilia Topuria earlier in their careers.

Holloway will face the UFC featherweight champion Topuria in the UFC 308 main event next month in Abu Dhabi. After three featherweight title losses to Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway is back in a featherweight title fight against the always-dangerous Topuria.

Holloway and Topuria have traded barbs in recent weeks ahead of their highly-anticipated title matchup. After winning the featherweight title by knocking out Volkanovski, Topuria has supreme confidence in his ability to potentially dish the same fate to Holloway.

Ahead of UFC 308, Holloway claimed the UFC has intentionally kept Topuria away from him earlier in their careers to build the up-and-coming star’s confidence.