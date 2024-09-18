Kevin Lee announces he’s set to make bare-knuckle debut, signs with Gamebred FC
Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee announced his next fight will be in bare-knuckle.
Lee took to social media to announce he has signed with Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC promotion. Gamebred FC is a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, and Lee will be making his debut at Gamebred FC 8 on November 15 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
I’m fighting Bareknuckle MMA @GamebredFC November 15th
— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) September 17, 2024
“I’m fighting Bareknuckle MMA @GamebredFC November 15th,” Lee wrote on X.
Kevin Lee hadn’t fought since July 2023 when he suffered a 55-second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov. It was his return to the UFC. He had one fight outside of the promotion as he beat Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC. However, after the lone loss, Lee was once again a free agent and signed with Gamebred FC.
With the addition of Lee fighting on Nov. 15, the fight card is as follows:
Randy Costa vs. Brandon Davis – bantamweight title fight
Chase Sherman vs. Maurice Greene
Kevin Lee vs. TBA
Alessio Sakara vs. Prince McLean
Jason Knight vs. Joshua Weems
Curtis Millender vs. Jesse Ronson
Peter Barrett vs. Charles Rosa
Frank Tate vs. Alex Nicholson
Guto Incente vs. TBA
Mike Sanford vs. Jeff Denton
Kevin Lee offered to fight on DWCS to get back in UFC
Kevin Lee has been trying to get back into the UFC for a third stint.
Although Lee had just one fight in his return, he was released after the contest didn’t go his way. However, Lee says he spoke to the UFC execs and asked to fight in the Contender Series.
“My real love is MMA. I want to compete again and just to show how serious I am. I even told Sean Shelby that I’m willing to go on Dana White’s Contender Series to show how serious I am about competing on a high level. This next fight will be not about money or anything else, but to show that I can compete and my body can hold up against the tension I’m putting it under,” Lee said on the Anik & Floridan Podcast.
Although Lee was serious about fighting in the Contender Series, the UFC wasn’t interested in it.
“He said no but I was willing to do it. It’s five thousand flat, that’s all you get. For five thousand bucks, we’re losing money. But I’m still willing to do it,” Lee added.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kevin Lee UFC