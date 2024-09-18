Kevin Lee announces he’s set to make bare-knuckle debut, signs with Gamebred FC

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee announced his next fight will be in bare-knuckle.

Lee took to social media to announce he has signed with Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC promotion. Gamebred FC is a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, and Lee will be making his debut at Gamebred FC 8 on November 15 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

“I’m fighting Bareknuckle MMA @GamebredFC November 15th,” Lee wrote on X.

Kevin Lee hadn’t fought since July 2023 when he suffered a 55-second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov. It was his return to the UFC. He had one fight outside of the promotion as he beat Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC. However, after the lone loss, Lee was once again a free agent and signed with Gamebred FC.

With the addition of Lee fighting on Nov. 15, the fight card is as follows:

Randy Costa vs. Brandon Davis – bantamweight title fight

Chase Sherman vs. Maurice Greene

Kevin Lee vs. TBA

Alessio Sakara vs. Prince McLean

Jason Knight vs. Joshua Weems

Curtis Millender vs. Jesse Ronson

Peter Barrett vs. Charles Rosa

Frank Tate vs. Alex Nicholson

Guto Incente vs. TBA

Mike Sanford vs. Jeff Denton