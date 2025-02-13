Oleksandr Usyk calls for Alex Pereira to be his retirement fight: “Why not?”

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two fights left in his career, and he wants his retirement bout to be against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Usyk is the former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion and is the third male boxer to become a two-weight undisputed champion in the “four-belt era. However, at age 38, his career is winding down and Usyk says he has two fights left, and wants his final fight to be against Pereira.

https://twitter.com/boxingontnt/status/1890025211573256269

“First, is who wins the next fight (Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker) on February 22. But, next? Maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe, why not? Alex wants to,” Usyk said to TNT Sports.

If Usyk does fight the winner of Dubois-Parker next and beats them, he is hopeful that his retirement fight can be a show bout against Pereira, similar to what Floyd Mayweather did against Conor McGregor.

However, before any of that can happen, Oleksandr Usyk needs to win his next fight, while Alex Pereira will likely still need to be the champion to add some hype behind the bout. But, it does seem unlikely that UFC CEO Dana White would allow Pereira to go into boxing to face Usyk.