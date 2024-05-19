Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury: “I can’t wait for the rematch”
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the instant classic between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
Usyk and Fury collided inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. The Ukrainian entered with the WBA, IBF, and WBO gold, while Fury held the WBC championship. Usyk had a few good shots early. Fury seemed to be on the verge of a takeover, but things changed dramatically in the ninth round.
Usyk had Fury on roller skates and scored a knockdown. Fury wasn’t the same fighter after that sequence and it cost him the decision. Usyk took home all the gold via split decision, and Rogan has shared his immediate thoughts on the title fight.
Joe Rogan Shares Instant Reaction to Oleksandr Usyk’s Win Over Tyson Fury
Joe Rogan took to his Instagram account with a congratulatory message for Oleksandr Usyk. He also heaped praise on Tyson Fury for his toughness.
“What a fight! Congratulations to @usykaa for winning the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the world! And huge props to @tysonfury for not just surviving the 9th round but coming back strong. No one recovers from being rocked like Fury. He’s truly got the heart of a champion. I can’t wait for the rematch!”
The good news for fight fans is that there is a rematch clause in place. Usyk vs. Fury 2 is expected to take place later this year. Usyk turned the fight around in a massive way the first go-around, and it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments Fury makes to ensure he isn’t caught again.
Usyk told reporters during the post-fight press conference that he isn’t thinking about fighting right now. He wants to spend time with his family before talks of a rematch begin.