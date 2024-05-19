Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury: “I can’t wait for the rematch”

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the instant classic between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Usyk and Fury collided inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. The Ukrainian entered with the WBA, IBF, and WBO gold, while Fury held the WBC championship. Usyk had a few good shots early. Fury seemed to be on the verge of a takeover, but things changed dramatically in the ninth round.

Usyk had Fury on roller skates and scored a knockdown. Fury wasn’t the same fighter after that sequence and it cost him the decision. Usyk took home all the gold via split decision, and Rogan has shared his immediate thoughts on the title fight.

