Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk takes place this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  

Fury (34-0-1) and Usyk (21-0) were originally scheduled to meet this past February, however ‘The Gypsy King’ suffered a nasty cut in training and was unable to compete as planned.

Tyson Fury most recently competed this past October, where he squeaked out a split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. That victory marked the Brit’s seventh in a row, as he had previously scored stoppage wins over Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder.

As for Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukranian champion last competed in August of 2023, where he earned a ninth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois. That win was preceded by back-t0-back victories over Anthony Joshua to claim and defend the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

To ensure tonight’s undisputed heavyweight title fight went forward as planned, Turki Alalshikh put in place a high stakes pullout clause in effect for both fighters.

“I have guarantees from both of the fighters, $10 million if someone escapes from the fight.”

Round one of tonight’s undisputed heavyweight title fight begins and Tyson Fury immediately gets to work with his jab. Oleksandr Usyk is using a lot of movement as always and finds a way inside to land some good body shots. A nice jab in return from the Brit. That is answered by another flurry to the body by Usyk. The Ukranian ends the round with a pair of good left hands.

Round two begins and Oleksandr Usyk is pressing the action once again here. He lands a nice combination. Tyson Fury answers with a good right hand. He follows that up with an uppercut to the body. Usyk continues to come forward and lands a pair of right hands. ‘The Gypsy King’ answers with another right uppercut to the body. Good shots from both men to close out a very tightly contested round.

Round three begins and Tyson Fury is starting to find his rhythm now with his jab and feints. He’s boxing from the outside, using his superior height and reach while Oleksandr Usyk presses forward with body shots. Good shots from the Brit. His jab is becoming really effective now. A clear round for Fury there.

Round four begins and Tyson Fury continues to pump his jab with great success. He is also finding a home with the right uppercut. Oleksandr Usyk having trouble getting past the jab. He finally gets inside and connects with the overhand left. Another good left from the Ukranian in the final moments of the frame.

Round five begins and Fury is back to work on the body of Usyk. He is seemingly getting better as the fight progresses. A nice right hand and the Ukranian is now cut over his right eye. Usyk appears to be upset about a possible low blow. He’s continuing to press forward but is not finding the success he had in rounds one and two.

Round six begins and Tyson Fury is firing off combinations now. He appears to stun Oleksandr Usyk with a right cross. The Ukranian is busted up now. The tide has definitely turned. That was by far the best round from ‘The Gypsy King’ thus far.

Round seven begins and Oleksandr Usyk is still on his front foot. The Ukranian lands a big overhand left and a few more shots with Tyson Fury pinned in the corner to end the frame. A good comeback from there from Usyk.

Round eight begins and Oleksandr Usyk comes out firing. He lands a huge left that pushes Tyson Fury back against the ropes. Another huge left from the Ukranian and that may have broken the nose of ‘The Gypsy King’. What a round for Usyk. This could be all tied up now.

Round nine begins and both men are throwing heat. Usyk lands a big left hand late and down goes Fury. My goodness. Fury is badly hurt but the round comes to a close before the Ukranian can capitalize.

Round ten of this undisputed heavyweight title fight begins and Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t appear to be going for the kill as it appears Tyson Fury has recovered and has his legs back. Usyk continues to find success with his left hand. He lands a number of them, but Fury is eating them well and we will go to round eleven.

The eleventh round resulted in another solid frame for Oleksandr Usyk. While it wasn’t dominant, the Ukranian landed the better shots overall, including a big left hand in the final moments.

The twelfth and final round was a closely contested frame. Usyk landed more solid lefts, but Fury had a few good rights to make it close.

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury via split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113)

What did you think of tonight’s heavyweight title fight? Were you surprised by the outcome?

