Denis Puric vows to “make a fool out of” Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 20, 2024

Denis Puric is brimming with confidence ahead of his showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Denis Puric

Both men collide in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

The #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender is not one to shy away from a challenge. His recent back-to-back victories in ONE Championship only prove that he’s in the best shape of his career.

Now, he gets a chance to put his hands on one of the world’s best pound-for-pound strikers in a non-title kickboxing tilt.

Facing the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion might seem daunting to some, but Puric sees it as an opportunity to prove himself on the grandest stage.

“I’m excited, that’s all I’m saying. I didn’t mind it when I learned it was kickboxing, three rounds. Buddy, I’m going to make a fool out of him,” he said.

Rodtang has built a reputation as a must-watch competitor for his aggressive style and forward pressure.

However, “The Bosnian Menace” isn’t fazed by Rodtang’s notoriety. In fact, he relishes the chance to duke it out with such a formidable opponent.

“It’s my type of fight. The way he fights, comes forward, aggressive, he likes to get into these brawls – that’s my kind of fight, man. And when I saw it, it reminded me of me,” Puric said.

“Honestly, I feel that I have more tools than him, especially in kickboxing. His thing is just pressure. He comes forward and drains guys. He pressures, and guys get scared, but you’ve seen me. I’m not that guy who just sits there and is just scared. I don’t get scared.”

Denis Puric sees bane in Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s style

Denis Puric has high regard for Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fan-friendly approach, but he believes that it will ultimately work to his advantage.

“He’s going to get caught because you know I got them counters, boy, and I’m not like these other guys he’s been getting hit by,” Puric said.

“He’s not going to be doing this (punches his own face) with me. Do it, let’s go, and I’ll be kicking your jaw right out.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

