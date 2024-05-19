Lerone Murphy has UFC title aspirations following win over Edson Barboza, wants to fight at UFC 304 in Manchester

By Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Lerone Murphy has high aspirations following his unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza.

Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92, Results, UFC

Murphy and Barboza shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday. When the five rounds were over and Murphy was awarded the victory, “The Miracle” was also given an extra $50,000 bonus for Fight of the Night. Murphy has now proven he can go into deep waters with experienced competition. The win will earn Murphy a spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings.

The rising undefeated featherweight is now shooting for the stars.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 92 RESULTS: LERONE MURPHY DEFEATS EDSON BARBOZA (HIGHLIGHTS)

Lerone Murphy Seeks Gold and UFC 304 Fight

During the UFC Vegas 92 post-fight press conference, Lerone Murphy made it clear that he feels he is championship material (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I can be champion,” Murphy said. “I’ve shown that level now. I’m only getting better. That’s the scary thing. This whole camp, I was working on just a few little bits. I was kind of, not scared going into the fight, but I didn’t have that perfected yet. I know I’m still growing at a massive rate. I’m going to get better and better. Even just my footwork looked better in that fight. My striking was better. I’m improving and my ceiling is still here. I’m still here. I feel like I can improve much better than I am already and I could get that title.”

UFC 304 will be taking place in Manchester, England. Murphy is hoping to fight at home in front of his family, friends, and fans.

“I’m going to jump in an ice bath every day next week. I’m going to go and rest up. I want to make that card. There’s no rush, if not. I’d love to fight on there. But if not, I’ll be there in attendance to watch the guys win, to watch ‘Rocky’ win, and watch all the rest of the guys. It’s a great card.”

“… Whoever wants it – anybody in the top 10. I’m sure if you look at the names, the featherweight division is one of the best divisions. I feel like everybody is going to get a tough fight and a good fight.”

UFC 304’s main event will feature a welterweight championship clash. Titleholder Leon Edwards will look for his third successful defense when he takes on Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall put his gold at stake against Curtis Blaydes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Lerone Murphy UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen stays firm in his criticism of UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera: "Which improvements did you make?"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303 fight with Jamahal Hill due to failed drug test

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be facing Jamahal Hill at UFC 303, and he has issued a statement after being removed from the card.

Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 92, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 92 Bonus Report: Angela Hill one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy.

Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92, Results, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC Vegas 92 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 results, including the main event between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.

Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams

UFC Vegas 92 Results: Khaos Williams KO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 results, including the co-main event between Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris.

UFC Vegas 92, Results, Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy, UFC

UFC Vegas 92: 'Barboza vs. Murphy' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024
Khaos Williams
UFC

Khaos Williams vows to finish Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 92 to "let everyone know that I'm back"

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2024

Khaos Williams will be ending his year-long layoff on Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 92 against Carlston Harris.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman gives his early prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is keeping a keen eye on the upcoming Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad clash.

Belal Muhammad, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad claps back at Sean Strickland over reaction to viral prank: 'He's probably gonna cry!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad didn’t want Sean Strickland’s latest taunts at him to go unanswered.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones believes Tom Aspinall could lose UFC 304 title defense against Curtis Blaydes: "He's drinking his own Kool-aid"

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t so sure that Tom Aspinall is going to make it through Curtis Blaydes.