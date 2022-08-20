Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Michael Page at BKFC 27

Tonight’s BKFC 27 event in London was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight scrap between Michael Page and Mike Perry.

Page (20-2 MMA, 0-1 BKFC), who is currently listed at #2 in the Bellator welterweight rankings, was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening with hopes of rebounding from a split decision loss to Logan Storley. That controversial setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for ‘MVP’.

Meanwhile, Perry (14-8 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) had made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut this past February, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Julian Lane. The UFC Veteran had gone 2-0 since leaving MMA for the sport of boxing ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s BKFC 27 headliner proved to be a…

Official BKFC 27 Result: Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Page vs. Perry’ below:

Anyone know what channel we can watch BKFC on ?? Need to see my boy MVP do work on mike perry #BKFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2022

Damn. It looks like Perry might have a broken jaw. Either that, or his cheek is really really swollen. This BK stuff is wild. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 20, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Mike Perry defeating Michael Page at BKFC 27:

Never seen MVP’s face like this pic.twitter.com/g7NHj9HsfN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 20, 2022

BKFC is no joke bro. https://t.co/b7p762qAoW — malki kawa (@malkikawa) August 20, 2022

If BKFC is paying crisp bags of 💰 I would have no issue taking my talents to south beach. I think my power would serve me well over there — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 20, 2022

