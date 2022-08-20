Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua squared off for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The pair had originally collided under the bright lights of Tottenham Spurs Stadium in September of 2021, with over 65,000 fans in attendance. That evening in London, Usyk scored a lopsided unanimous decision win over Joshua to take home the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

The tough setback had marked Anthony Joshua’s second in his past four fights, as he was previously TKO’d by Andy Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019.

“Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time!” – The British heavyweight said following the loss.

advertisement - continue reading below

Meanwhile, the win extended Oleksandr Usyk’s perfect record to 19-0, with thirteen of those nineteen wins coming by way of stoppage.

The winner of tonight’s immediate rematch was also set take home the vacant The Ring heavyweight title, which was recently vacated by the now retired Tyson Fury.

Tonight’s ‘Usyk vs. Joshua 2’ rematch proved to be a

far more competitive bout than their first fight. Anthony Joshua got off to a strong start by landing some good body shots but Oleksandr Usyk remained composed and landed the better volume. Most fans and analysts had the bout scored 3-2 for Usyk after five rounds. The Ukrainian champion would begin to turn the tide clearly in his favor in rounds nine and ten, landing numerous flurries and hurting the British challenger.

advertisement - continue reading below

Round eleven proved to a closely contested frame and the same could be said for the twelfth and final round. After all was said and done we went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Anthony Joshua by majority decision

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Usyk vs. Joshua 2’ below:

AJ looking real good — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 20, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

All of a sudden , usyk looks small 😆 #UsykJoshua — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2022

Hmm this is gonna be hard to score .. #UsykJoshua — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2022

AJ better stop getting hit with the left to the body — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 20, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

2-1 Usyk, seems even the punches that Usyk blocks are scored by commentators. #UsykJoshua2 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 20, 2022

I think he hurt him to the body a few times — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 20, 2022

Damn Good ass comeback round — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) August 20, 2022

6-1 Usyk, and yea Joshua went to body a bit but then stopped, not consistent enough. #UsykJoshua2 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 20, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Joshua hits him with with good body shots these holds him… wtf — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 20, 2022

Lol AJ just Donkey Kong punched Usyk — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 20, 2022

In order for Joshua to win this, it has to be the most physical fight of his life!! Spurts of that ain’t enough. THIS MAN HAS TO START DIGGING DEEP NOW or it won’t be there later — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) August 20, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Oleksandr Usyk defeating Anthony Joshua:

advertisement - continue reading below

Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some wanker hahahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 20, 2022

Usyk boxed real well then last few rounds. He got the win for me — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 20, 2022

Respect to Usyk… came out the war defended his belts & country 🤝 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 20, 2022

Respect to Usyk… came out the war defended his belts & country 🤝 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 20, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Wow split now that crazy — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 20, 2022

Who would you like to see Oleksandr Usyk fight next following his victory over Anthony Joshua at tonight’s event at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!