Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury agree to undisputed heavyweight championship fight for April 29th

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are reportedly finalizing their heavyweight clash.

The two heavyweight champions have been in discussions for a fight for months now. The pair originally targeted a clash last December, but the bout failed to come to fruition. Due to ‘The Cat’ still recovering from an injury sustained in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Fury instead faced Derek Chisora.

In the heavyweight trilogy fight last December, ‘The Gypsy King’ dominated, winning by knockout. Following the fight, Usyk and Fury had a face-off in the ring. That, combined with their management stating the matchup was in the works for the spring, had many believing the fight was set in stone.

That wasn’t the case. Over the last few months, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have been going back and forth over the fight. The Ukrainian has stated that the WBC heavyweight champion has been greedy in negotiations. Meanwhile, Fury has hit back at those claims.

Nonetheless, it seems that the two found a middle ground earlier today. Fury and Usyk had a back-and-forth on social media, with the latter stating he was willing to forego a 50/50 revenue split for the fight. In fact, he’d be willing to go as far down as a 70/30 split in favor of Fury to make the bout happen.

While the final numbers have yet to be confirmed, it seems the two heavyweight champions will be fighting next. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, Fury and Usyk have informed the WBA that the two sides have reached a deal. According to the report, the two will square off on April 29th at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is a historic one. The winner of the bout will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades. Lennox Lewis was the last to accomplish the feat in 2000.

