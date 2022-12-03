Tyson Fury TKO’s Derek Chisora (Video)

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ended his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora this evening in London.

The 34-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) had retired from boxing following his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder.

The ‘Gypsy King’ cited the heavy blows he received during his fights with Wilder as his reason for walking away.

“People say, ‘One more, two more.’ But if I was in a wheelchair and say, ‘I had four more fights guys and got brain damage.’ I’m the one getting punched in the head by these giant men. I mean it, people. I’ve had enough, and I don’t want to fight no more.”

Well, as is the case with many professional fighters, Tyson Fury’s retirement proved to be short-lived. The Manchester native announced in October that he had signed on to have a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.

The pair had first met in July of 2011, where Tyson Fury handily defeated Derek Chisora via unanimous decision. The two met up again in 2014 with the same outcome – a win for Fury.

While some fans and pundits were happy to see Chisora get one last big payday before potentially retiring, not many gave the 38-year-old any chance of beating the ‘Gypsy King’ this evening.

Fury was listed as high as a -2000 by some betting websites.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Chisora’ trilogy resulted in another dominant win for ‘The Gypsy King’. Tyson appeared to carry Derek for most of the fight, and seemingly could have ended the contest whenever he wanted to. Chisora was on shaky legs by round three, but Fury let off the gas pedal to keep him around. By round nine Derek Chisora’s mouth was filled with blood and his right eye was completely swollen shut. However, his corner allowed him to continue and refused to throw in the towel. Thankfully, in round ten the referee had seen enough and waved the fight off.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Derek Chisora via TKO

Check out the fight highlights below:

Tyson Fury makes it look easy. Usyk has no chance. #FuryChisora3 pic.twitter.com/AYTMKwwn6C — CombatSportsPodcast (@SportsCombatpod) December 3, 2022

Who would you like to see Tyson Fury fight next following his TKO victory over Derek Chisora this evening in London? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!