Bellator 292 Results: Michael Page stops Goiti Yamauchi in Round 1 (Video)

A welterweight bout between Michael Page and Goiti Yamauchi kicks off tonight’s Bellator 292 main card from San Jose.

Page (21-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a majority decision loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 27 last August. Prior to that setback, ‘Venom’ was coming off a split decision loss to Logan Storley in a fight for Bellator’s interim welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Goiti Yamauchi (28-6 MMA) will enter Bellator 292 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Neiman Gracie eleven months ago.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Michael Page quickly takes the center of the cage and lands a low kick. Yamauchi circling along the outside. Another big low kick and Goiti goes down. He appears to have injured his leg. Yup. This one is all over folks. It looks like a knee injury.

Official Bellator 292 Result: Michael Page def. Goiti Yamauchi via TKO (injury) at 0:27 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Page fight next following his TKO victory over Yamauchi this evening in San Jose? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!