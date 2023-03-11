Dana White discusses the possibility of Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar: “Brock and I have a great relationship”

Don’t expect to see former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar returning to the octagon.

Last Saturday night in Las Vegas, Jon Jones, and Ciryl Gane battled for heavyweight gold. The title was left vacant after Francis Ngannou left the promotion in January, and ‘Bones’ wasted no time in his heavyweight debut. In the main event of UFC 285, Jones won the title by first-round submission.

Following the bout, the newly crowned champion called out Stipe Miocic. He’s been out of the octagon since a knockout loss to ‘The Predator’ in March 2021 but seemed open to the fight. In fact, the former heavyweight champion has revealed the UFC has already informed him he will fight for the title in July.

The UFC is currently targeting Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for International Fight Week. However, some fight fans have been pondering if Brock Lesnar could face ‘Bones’ instead. Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors that the WWE star could be closing out his time with the wrestling company.

It also helps matters that Jones previously called out Lesnar in July 2017. Following his knockout win over Daniel Cormier, the legend called out the former heavyweight champion. Lesnar publically showed interest in the bout, but it never came to fruition due to Jones being suspended after testing positive for steroids.

Sadly, UFC President Dana White has now shut down those plans. In an interview with The Spun, the promoter discussed the possibility of the fight. There, White stated that the bout likely won’t happen, as he believes Lesnar is done as a fighter.

“Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have.” Dana White stated in the interview discussing Brock Lesnar’s possible return. “But I don’t think Brock wants to fight any more. Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title.” (h/t The Spun)

He continued, “He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!