Sports world reacts to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight

By now you’ve probably heard the news. On September 12, 54-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson will return to the ring for a fight with Roy Jones Jr.

The pair will meet in a eight-round exhibition, most likely in California, which will stream on pay-per-view and on the streaming service Triller.

Unsurprisingly, news of this blockbuster clash between boxing legends generated some interesting reactions from the combat sports community.

See some of the best reactions—from fighters, pundits, rappers, and more—below:

Pretty excited for Roy Jones vs Tyson. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/kLj5xwdyRN — michael (@bisping) July 23, 2020

fighting on the same night as these legends is a dream come true. thank you guys. AND AN ESPN ARTICLE? this doesn’t feel real https://t.co/1UQY1wfs6o — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2020

You gotta be a mad man to wanna fight Mike Tyson 🤣 — Johnnie L. Dixon III (@YoungKing_JD5) July 23, 2020

Serious question, who would want to fight Mike Tyson? 😂 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 24, 2020

Never got to see a Tyson PPV live I’m so excited I get to see Iron Mike — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) July 23, 2020

I don’t want mike Tyson to fight Roy jones .. like can they both fight somebody else ? Iont like det — Wale (@Wale) July 23, 2020

Tyson’s workouts have gone viral, but @RealRoyJonesJr has been in the gym too 🥊 pic.twitter.com/wEeyWYvUHr — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 23, 2020

I officially hate this now. https://t.co/LLFugDxWv0 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 23, 2020

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are fighting on the same card. That’s gotta be high on the list of things we never expected. Fair play though it’s gonna get people watching and to see Iron Mike one last time is special. pic.twitter.com/pwQlcOBv7z — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) July 23, 2020

We’ve reached the “Mike Tyson comeback” stage of the pandemic — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 23, 2020

God.. why. Just why. Death, taxes, nostalgia traps in combat sports. Honestly though, I’d rather this than a legitimate fight. https://t.co/jWDM7qxAW7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 23, 2020

What are your thoughts on the upcoming exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.?