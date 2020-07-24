Sports world reacts to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight

By
Tom Taylor
-
Mike Tyson, Wanderlei Silva
By now you’ve probably heard the news. On September 12, 54-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson will return to the ring for a fight with Roy Jones Jr.

The pair will meet in a eight-round exhibition, most likely in California, which will stream on pay-per-view and on the streaming service Triller.

Unsurprisingly, news of this blockbuster clash between boxing legends generated some interesting reactions from the combat sports community.

See some of the best reactions—from fighters, pundits, rappers, and more—below:

What are your thoughts on the upcoming exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.?