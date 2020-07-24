UFC on ESPN 14 weigh in results: headliners on point, Gustafsson debuts at heavyweight

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC on ESPN 14, the final card on the promotion’s much discussed Fight Island.

In the UFC on ESPN 14 main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to get back on track against former welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who will look to build on the momentum of a decision defeat of Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut.

In the co-main event, Brazilian MMA legends Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will collide for a third time in a contest that will be the last of the latter’s career.

The UFC on ESPN 14 card will also feature a number of other compelling matchups, including the heavyweight debut of former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. He will take on former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

On Friday morning, the stars of this stacked card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC on ESPN 14 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (206)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

UFC on ESPN 14 Main Card | 5:00pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert (156)

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)

Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa (264)

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)

