Video | Colby Covington stars in Bang Energy commercial

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington continues to grow his brand with each and every passing day, this time through a starring role in a Bang Energy commercial.

While his style of self-promotion doesn’t exactly sit well with most MMA fans, it’s clear to see that “Chaos” isn’t planning on changing up his technique any time soon.

His latest stint has seen him team up with Bang Energy in order to promote their new Radical Skadattle flavour.

Covington recently spoke with BJPENN.com all about building his brand, and in particular, why that factored heavily into his decision to leave American Top Team.

“My brand was being held back being at American Top Team,” said Covington. “I have nothing but respect for Dan Lambert. The guy’s been nothing but a mentor and a good friend, but you cross the line when you try and tell me what I can and cannot do in the professional fighting business. We’re getting locked in an Octagon to kill each other, take each other’s brain cells, send each other to the morgue, and you’re worried about some words that I might be saying? It sounds a little petty and a little childish, and I didn’t have time for that anymore. I got big business to take care of.”

Covington was referring to the “no trash talk” policy that was introduced within the team.

“Yeah. That was completely the ending of our relationship as a team and being a part of that team anymore. You’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot do. Your team’s name is American Top Team. Just think about that for a second, American Top Team. What are our constitutional rights in America? Do we not have freedom of speech?”

“It’s not fair to try and take someone’s voice away and their platform and try and tell them what they can and cannot do, especially in the fighting business. It’s already an ugly business as it is. Then to be mad about some words when we’re getting locked in a cage to kill each other in our underwear on Saturday nights, it’s just a little pathetic, and it’s not right, but I have no ill will towards it. I think Dan had to do what he had to do, and he felt that it was right to implement that policy for the team.”

