Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. poster released

The official fight poster has been released for the upcoming fall boxing matchup between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson takes on Jones Jr. in a legends’ fight on September 12 in California. The bout will be an exhibition bout with no winner. The event will be streamed like on the Triller app and is set to feature a co-main event between former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul. The Tyson vs. Jones Jr. pay-per-view event will be sold at a cost of $49.99 US.

With the event just over a month away, Tyson took to social media to share the fight poster. Check it out below via Tyson’s Twitter.

Tyson has been teasing a potential comeback for years but finally, in 2020 he will make his return to the ring at age 54. Tyson has not fought since 2005, while Jones Jr. has remained busy in recent years and continues to stay active despite being 51. Despite both men being in their 50s, both guys are still in incredible shape and will look to put on a show for the fans. Tyson has been periodically leaking videos of his training camp and he looks in amazing shape for a man who is 54 years old.

It remains to be seen how well this pay-per-view will do. Tyson’s name value alone carries significant weight, and Jones Jr. can sell a show as well, but considering how old they both are now, it’s hard to say how much interest there will be in this fight. Back in his prime, Tyson’s boxing matches were must-watch TV for sports fans and his fights did blockbuster numbers on pay-per-view. It’s hard to say how the PPV numbers will be in 2020.

Who do you think wins, Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr.?