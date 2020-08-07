Dillon Danis still wants to fight Ben Askren

Bellator star Dillon Danis called out long-time social media rival Ben Askren in a fight that would pit two elite grapplers against one another.

Danis and Askren have gone after each other on social media and in interviews for the last few years, but when Askren retired from MMA last year, it seemed that would kill any hopes of a potential matchup between the two. Things changed recently, however, when Askren revealed that he could be considering a potential comeback for the right opponent. Danis heard the news that Askren may return and took right away to his Twitter to call him out. Check out what Danis sent to Askren below.

so @Benaskren let’s fight?

“Think about it, he’s retired (so) they could sign him to Bellator. Why not? He just said I’ll come back for the right money fight. He always calls me out, so that would be a great one,” Danis recently told ESPN (via LowKickMMA).

“He’s like saying he needs frickin hip surgery then he’s throwing frisbee full force. Come on, he’s just full of sh*t.”

Danis can call Askren out as much as he wants, but it still seems doubtful that “Funky” would take this fight. Although he would surely love to get the chance to punch Danis in his face, this seems like a huge step down from the types of fights that Askren had in the UFC before his retirement. Going from fighting the likes to Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal, and Demian Maia to fighting Danis is a big step down when it comes to name value.

Having said that, perhaps Bellator could entice both men with a lucrative deal to take on each other. Of course, that would mean that the UFC would have to fully release Askren, but considering his lack of success inside the Octagon, that may not be a problem. If Askren is serious about returning and wants to fight Danis bad enough, maybe Bellator can get this fight done in the next few years.

Would you like to see Dillon Danis vs. Ben Askren?