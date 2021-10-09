Mike Tyson shares some advice for Deontay Wilder ahead of tonight’s trilogy fight with Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has shared some advice for Deontay Wilder ahead of tonight’s trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Fury (30-0-1) and Wilder (42-1-1) are set to meet for a third time this evening in Las Vegas, with the WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles up for grabs.

The pair originally collided in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round, which resulted in the contest being ruled a split draw.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh round knockout victory.

Now ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated trilogy fight, former heavyweight kingpin Mike Tyson has shared some interesting advice for ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

According to ‘Iron Mike’, Wilder’s best chance of defeating Fury is if he goes all out in the opening five or six rounds.

“Deontay Wilder should go all out for five or six rounds,” Mike Tyson explained (via ESPN Ringside on Twitter). “If you catch him, you catch him. Go all out (Wilder). Win or lose.”

The heavyweight rivals, Fury and Wilder, had a heated run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins where tempers boiled over backstage (see that here).

Tyson Fury has promised professional wrestling icon The Undertake that he will utter his infamous words “Rest in Peace” after knocking Deontay Wilder out cold this evening.

“This one is for The Undertaker.” Fury replied to a request from the professional wrestling icon. “I am here today in your hat sir. I’m going to smash him (Deontay Wilder) and I’m going to say ‘Rest in Peace, grr.’”

