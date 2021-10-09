UFC Vegas 39 Bonus Report: Rodriguez vs. Dern earns FOTN

The Octagon remained in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 39 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.

The highly anticipated main event proved to be a classic strikes versus grappler matchup. Marina Rodriguez was able to simply outclass Mackenzie Dern while on the feet, but the jiu-jitsu wizard nearly finished the fight in round three thanks to her submission game. Despite her best efforts Dern could not overcome the striking prowess of Rodriguez and wound up losing the five-round contest on points.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 39, welterweight fighters Randy Brown and Jared Gooden squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional rankings. The bout resulted in a dominant performance from Brown, who outpointed Gooden in every round on all three judges scorecards for a unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Strawweight fighters Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling five round battle in tonight’s UFC Vegas 39 main event. Rodriguez wound up winning the fight by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Mariya Agapova earned an extra $50k for her third round submission victory over Sabina Mazo. After rocking her opponent with a punch, Agapova quickly jumped on Sabina’s back and proceeded to lock-in a rear-naked choke which forced the tap.

Performance of the night: Lupita Godinez pocketed an extra $50k for her first round submission victory over Silvana Gomez Juarez which came via armbar.

