Islam Makhachev says he’s “not leaving” the UFC “without a second belt”

Islam Makhachev says his goal is to become a champ-champ in the UFC.

Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 on Saturday in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan. It’s an intriguing fight and if he wins, there is no clear-cut next contender for Makhachev. With that, Makhachev says he’d be interested in going up to welterweight as he claims he won’t retire until he is a champ-champ.

“I don’t know. It’s not my job, but it’s my goal,” Makhachev said to TNT Sports. “I’m not gonna leave this sport without a second belt. This is my goal.”

However, one potential hindrance to that happening is the fact Islam Makhachev is friends with Belal Muhammad. The two have said they don’t want to fight each other, but Makhachev says they may talk and agree to fight.

If that doesn’t work out, Makhachev believes he still has plenty of time to accomplish the goal and it doesn’t have to be his next fight, so he can see how the welterweight division plays out.

“He is my friend,” Makhachev said of UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. “We was training last week together, we have this (same) manager for both. Yeah, we’ll talk. Anything can change like very quick. That’s why I am not planning to retire. I have time.”

If Makhachev does become a champ-champ it would further solidify his legacy as an all-time great.