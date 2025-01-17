Islam Makhachev says he’s “not leaving” the UFC “without a second belt”

By Cole Shelton - January 16, 2025

Islam Makhachev says his goal is to become a champ-champ in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 on Saturday in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan. It’s an intriguing fight and if he wins, there is no clear-cut next contender for Makhachev. With that, Makhachev says he’d be interested in going up to welterweight as he claims he won’t retire until he is a champ-champ.

“I don’t know. It’s not my job, but it’s my goal,” Makhachev said to TNT Sports. “I’m not gonna leave this sport without a second belt. This is my goal.”

However, one potential hindrance to that happening is the fact Islam Makhachev is friends with Belal Muhammad. The two have said they don’t want to fight each other, but Makhachev says they may talk and agree to fight.

If that doesn’t work out, Makhachev believes he still has plenty of time to accomplish the goal and it doesn’t have to be his next fight, so he can see how the welterweight division plays out.

“He is my friend,” Makhachev said of UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. “We was training last week together, we have this (same) manager for both. Yeah, we’ll talk. Anything can change like very quick. That’s why I am not planning to retire. I have time.”

If Makhachev does become a champ-champ it would further solidify his legacy as an all-time great.

Islam Makhachev plans to shut up Arman Tsarukayn at UFC 311

However, before Islam Makhachev can become a champ-champ he will need to beat Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311.

Makhachev is a sizeable favorite and he says his goal is to beat Tsarukyan to make him never talk about him again.

“Arman talk too much. But, January 18 I will make him never talk about me again,” Makhachev said on UFC 311 Countdown.

Makhachev is 26-1 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith confirms plans to fight on following emotional UFC 310 knockout loss: "You can't retire like that"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2025
Shogun Rua
UFC

GFL signs seven more fighters including Shogun Rua and Yoel Romero

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2025

The GFL has continued to add to its roster as the promotion has signed seven more veterans.

Joe Rogan Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Joe Rogan reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's incident with Frontier Airlines: 'Imagine if that happened in Dagestan?'

Fernando Quiles - January 16, 2025

Joe Rogan has shared his reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent flight fiasco.

Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira will attend UFC 311 to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2: 'I'm the next'

Fernando Quiles - January 16, 2025

Charles Oliveira will be waiting for the winner of the UFC 311 main event.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov explains key holes in Merab Dvalishvili's game ahead of UFC 311: 'I can't lose to him'

Fernando Quiles - January 16, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t see any aspect of the MMA game where Merab Dvalishvili can get ahead of him.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor faces new civil lawsuit over alleged NBA Finals incident

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025
Clay Guida
UFC

UFC icon Clay Guida released after nearly two decades

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025

UFC legend Clay Guida has reportedly been released from the promotion after almost two decades with the company.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC legend has surprise name for lightweight GOAT ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025

A UFC legend has suggested that another fighter, not Khabib Nurmagomedov, could have a claim to being the lightweight GOAT.

Dana White
UFC

Fans react after UFC CEO Dana White teases fight “nobody will see coming” in fall of 2025

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025

UFC fans have reacted to Dana White teasing a fight that “nobody will see coming” later this year.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025

In the main event of UFC 311, the lightweight title is on the line as Islam Makhachev takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a sizeable -400 favorite while the challenger is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.