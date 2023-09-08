Video | Logan Paul absolutely roasts Dillon Danis for his inability to talk trash

The face-to-face meeting between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis ahead of their boxing match was a wild one.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ have gotten very personal in the build to their October boxing match. The two are currently slated for the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, in Logan Paul’s first fight since 2021. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis hasn’t been seen in combat since a submission win in the Bellator cage in 2019.

Recently, the two haven’t really talked trash to each other directly. Instead, Dillon Danis has taken aim at Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal. On social media, the former Bellator star has repeatedly shared intimate pictures of the model. Earlier this week, she sued him for allegedly sharing private images and videos.

Dillon Danis hasn’t stopped posting about the lawsuit, but did go face-to-face with Logan Paul recently. While the full face-to-face video hasn’t been released, ‘The Maverick’ did release a snippet of the video to social media. In the video, the normally trash-talk-heavy grappler was badly stumbling over his words.

Internet troll in real life pic.twitter.com/Nmjp9i4Xy1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 8, 2023

“You sent me so many messages,” Logan Paul stated to Dillon Danis’ in their face-to-face meeting ahead of their October boxing match. “It sounds like you have Conor McGregor‘s nutsack in your mouth. That’s what I’m saying right there, watching you stumble through these sentences is painful.”

Danis answered, “Yeah, it’s fun, it’s great. Whatever. You just want to, whatever. You just want to-”

Paul reacted, “Yo, can we get this man a glass of water?!”

Logan Paul later posted the following video edit:

I had to pic.twitter.com/GNUmasVsFG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 8, 2023

Given the aforementioned lawsuit earlier this week, it appears that the feud is continuing to heat up. Despite rumors that the fight could be canceled, there’s no indication that’s the case.

What do you make of this news? Will you watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in October?