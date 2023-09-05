Video | Conor McGregor receives BJJ black belt from Coach Kavanagh at SBG

By Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has formally received his BJJ black belt from head coach John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland.

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor

For the longest time now, Conor McGregor has been part of the SBG Ireland family. He made his name under the umbrella of the gym, and it’s where he’s been training since he first started his mixed martial arts journey. It’s been one hell of a road to get to this point, but at this stage, nobody can deny that he’s the biggest star in the history of the sport.

RELATED: JOHN KAVANAGH SAYS CONOR MCGREGOR IS NO LONGER MOTIVATED BY MONEY, NAMES FOUR OPPONENTS WHO COULD GET HIM “OUT OF THE SILK PAJAMAS”

It seems as if the Irishman is actively preparing for his comeback. As part of that, he’s been back at SBG Ireland – where the aforementioned John Kavanagh surprised him recently in a heartwarming ceremony.

Kavanagh praises McGregor

“It’s not normal to give out a belt during the no-gi class, but nothing about this man’s career or life has been normal. An incredible explorer [?] of mixed martial arts his whole life, he obviously excelled in the professional area. But, for me, it’s his interest and his passion about it on a day to day. Whether it’s working with the new guy, or training with pros. It’s a huge pleasure for me to give a long time student, but also one of my best friends, Conor McGregor [a black belt].”

Following the speech, McGregor had some words of his own.

“I appreciate this guys, thank you so much. John, for everything over the years. It’s just great to be home, great to bring in some of our UFC talent, and see all of the talent in the gym. I’m with SBG for life and I appreciate this. It means the world to me, thank you so much.”

What’s next for Conor McGregor? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor John Kavanagh UFC

