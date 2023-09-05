Video | Conor McGregor receives BJJ black belt from Coach Kavanagh at SBG

Kavanagh praises McGregor

“It’s not normal to give out a belt during the no-gi class, but nothing about this man’s career or life has been normal. An incredible explorer [?] of mixed martial arts his whole life, he obviously excelled in the professional area. But, for me, it’s his interest and his passion about it on a day to day. Whether it’s working with the new guy, or training with pros. It’s a huge pleasure for me to give a long time student, but also one of my best friends, Conor McGregor [a black belt].”

Following the speech, McGregor had some words of his own.

“I appreciate this guys, thank you so much. John, for everything over the years. It’s just great to be home, great to bring in some of our UFC talent, and see all of the talent in the gym. I’m with SBG for life and I appreciate this. It means the world to me, thank you so much.”

