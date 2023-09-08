Dillon Danis takes his training camp to North Korea in order to avoid Nina Agdal lawsuit

By Susan Cox - September 8, 2023

Dillon Danis has allegedly taken his training camp to North Korea in order to avoid the Nina Agdal lawsuit.

Dillon Danis

Nina Agdal, a 31-year-old swimsuit model, recently filed a cease-and desist, followed by a restraining order against the former Bellator MMA fighter after claiming she suffered ‘humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm’.

In a document obtained by ‘TMZ Sports’ it alleges Danis posted ‘despicable’ things about Agdal more than 250 times since his fight with Logan Paul was announced earlier this summer.

Agdal just also happens to be the fiancée of Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis had taken to social media often, shaming Agdal, as part of his trash-talking campaign in the buildup to his boxing match with Logan Paul, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14th at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Danis (2-0 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) in June of 2019 at Bellator 222. Prior to that, ‘El Jefe’ had submitted Kyle Walker (2-5 MMA) at Bellator 198.

In order to avoid the lawsuit, Dillon Danis has taken his training camp to North Korea.

In a series of posts to ‘X‘, Danis said:

“Not gonna serve me today losers.”

Continuing the 30-year-old provided an airport picture saying:

“Just landed in Pyongyang, North Korea to start my training camp!”

Also posting to ‘X’, Danis shared a short video with the caption:

“Get the f*ck away from my door taking pictures and shit I’m in North Korea come find me.”

Seemingly Danis has been unapologetic about his posts addressing Agdal, claiming they’ve done nothing but help to promote his fight with her fiancee, Logan Paul.

Speaking about the lawsuit directly, Danis commented on ‘X’:

“Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop, f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

Dillon Danis perhaps should be taking the expression, ‘you can run but you can’t hide’ to heart.

Are you looking forward to the Danis vs Paul boxing match?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury open to MMA rematch with Francis Ngannou: "I'd knock him out in seconds"

Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faceoff ahead of boxing match in October

Cole Shelton - September 7, 2023

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had a faceoff ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Marlon Vera reacts after UFC champion Sean O’Malley calls out boxing star Gervonta Davis

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Marlon Vera has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley once again calling out Gervonta Davis for a superfight.

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal unimpressed by Jake Paul's win over Nate Diaz: "I'd hurt them dudes"

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal wasn’t impressed by Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s boxing match last month.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal sues Dillon Danis over social media trolling ahead of fight

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

It appears that the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is now in jeopardy.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick praises Mike Tyson's involvement in Francis Ngannou training: "You feel the intensity"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez responds after being called out by Terence Crawford: “He's a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight”

Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Canelo Alvarez is responding after being called out by Terence Crawford.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Logan Paul

Logan Paul responds to ruthless trolling from Dillon Danis: "I’m honored that I get to be the one to take him out and embarrass him"

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Dillon Danis’ string of troll posts.

Logan Paul and Mike Perry
Logan Paul

Mike Perry issues violent warning to Logan Paul: "I change people"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

Mike Perry believes Logan Paul made a mistake in picking him as the backup for his boxing match.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley is responding after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claimed that ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round.