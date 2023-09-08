Dillon Danis takes his training camp to North Korea in order to avoid Nina Agdal lawsuit

Dillon Danis has allegedly taken his training camp to North Korea in order to avoid the Nina Agdal lawsuit.

Nina Agdal, a 31-year-old swimsuit model, recently filed a cease-and desist, followed by a restraining order against the former Bellator MMA fighter after claiming she suffered ‘humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm’.

In a document obtained by ‘TMZ Sports’ it alleges Danis posted ‘despicable’ things about Agdal more than 250 times since his fight with Logan Paul was announced earlier this summer.

Agdal just also happens to be the fiancée of Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis had taken to social media often, shaming Agdal, as part of his trash-talking campaign in the buildup to his boxing match with Logan Paul, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14th at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Danis (2-0 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) in June of 2019 at Bellator 222. Prior to that, ‘El Jefe’ had submitted Kyle Walker (2-5 MMA) at Bellator 198.

In order to avoid the lawsuit, Dillon Danis has taken his training camp to North Korea.

In a series of posts to ‘X‘, Danis said:

“Not gonna serve me today losers.”

Continuing the 30-year-old provided an airport picture saying:

“Just landed in Pyongyang, North Korea to start my training camp!”

Also posting to ‘X’, Danis shared a short video with the caption:

“Get the f*ck away from my door taking pictures and shit I’m in North Korea come find me.”

Seemingly Danis has been unapologetic about his posts addressing Agdal, claiming they’ve done nothing but help to promote his fight with her fiancee, Logan Paul.

Speaking about the lawsuit directly, Danis commented on ‘X’:

“Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop, f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

Dillon Danis perhaps should be taking the expression, ‘you can run but you can’t hide’ to heart.

