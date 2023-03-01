Logan Paul wants to avenge Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury: “I’d like to handle that”

Logan Paul is hoping to avenge his little brother’s first career loss.

On Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul suffered his first pro loss as he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury in their highly anticipated fight. It was a close fight, but it was Fury who ultimately got his hand raised. After the loss, Paul said he would be triggering his automatic rematch clause as he claimed he wasn’t healthy in camp.

“All respect to Tommy, he won, and you know, don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight. A close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges,” Paul said after the loss. “I got a 10-8 round, twice… So, it is what it is. But this is the boxing. Hey look, I’ve already won in life man. I’ve already won. I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, an amazing work ethic. I’ve made it farther than I ever thought that I would and beyond. So, this is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.

“Honestly, I felt flat. I got sick really bad twice in this camp. Injured my arm,” Paul continued. “So, it wasn’t my best performance. But I lost. I’m not making excuses; I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I felt flat. But like I said, we’re going to come back and get that W!”

Although the rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is likely next, Logan Paul says if it doesn’t happen he would like to face Fury.

“If you don’t [have a rematch], I’d like to handle that,” Logan told Jake on BS w/ Jake Paul (h/t TMZ Sports). “That was like, my first instinct, obviously. He’s my little brother. F**k that. Inflatable arm ass, motherf***er. F**k.”

Although Logan wants to avenge his brother’s loss, it seems unlikely the fight would happen. Logan Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer but perhaps Fury would take the bout because it is a big named opponent for him to fight.

