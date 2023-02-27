Jake Paul reveals he made $30 million in defeat to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul got paid quite handsomely for his boxing match against Tommy Fury.

Paul was set for his seventh pro fight in the main event of a Top Rank pay-per-view on ESPN+ against Tommy Fury. It was a fight that was years in the making and with that, Paul got a pretty penny to headline the card.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Paul revealed he made $30 million in the loss as he was joking he was crying that he lost but remembered how much money he made.

Jake Paul on Instagram the day after his defeat to Tommy Fury… [🎥 @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/4tj7rMDQXY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

Of course, Paul losing the fight does hurt his stock going forward but he did put up a good fight against Fury. As well, he has made it clear he will be activating his rematch clause as he believes he has all the tools to win but fell flat in the defeat.

“All respect to Tommy, he won, and you know, don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight. A close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges,” Paul said after the loss. “I got a 10-8 round, twice… So, it is what it is. But this is the boxing. Hey look, I’ve already won in life man. I’ve already won. I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, an amazing work ethic. I’ve made it farther than I ever thought that I would and beyond. So, this is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.

“Honestly, I felt flat. I got sick really bad twice in this camp. Injured my arm,” Paul continued. “So, it wasn’t my best performance. But I lost. I’m not making excuses; I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I felt flat. But like I said, we’re going to come back and get that W!”

As for Fury, it was revealed by Tyson Fury that Tommy made $4 million for his victory over Paul. If the rematch is as big as the first fight, perhaps both men will make more next time out.

Are you surprised by what Jake Paul made for his boxing match against Tommy Fury?