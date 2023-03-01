Bruce Buffer excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, believes ‘Bones’ is the “GOAT”

Bruce Buffer always thought Jon Jones would fight again.

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight title after his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020, he said the plan was to make his heavyweight debut. However, three years went by without him fighting, but Buffer always expected him back.

When Jones does return to the Octagon, he will headline UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Buffer already believes Jones is the GOAT of MMA but he knows winning the heavyweight title will only further that case.

“It is going to be awesome,” Buffer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Let’s face it, Jon Jones is the GOAT. If he beats Gane, he truly will establish himself as the GOAT (with him fighting) in the heavyweight division. Gane is a great fighter, a fine human being and I can’t wait to see the two go at it. Jones has been out of the Octagon for what, three years? God knows losing probably potentially 40-60 million dollars in that time period. This is a big, big moment for Jon, it’s a big moment for the UFC and it’s a big moment for the fans. I’m a fan first and am announcer second and I can’t wait to see it.”

“Yeah, what else is Jon going to do? I don’t mean it like Jon isn’t capable of doing anything else, of course, he is, but this is what he does, he’s a fighter,” Buffer continued. “Being the young man that he is, absolutely, I didn’t see any reason he wouldn’t be back in, it was just when.”

UFC 285 is set to go down on Saturday, March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with Jones vs. Gane as the main event.

Do you agree with Bruce Buffer that Jon Jones is the GOAT?