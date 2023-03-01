Paddy Pimblett gives thoughts on UFC 284 lightweight title fight: “That last round Makhachev was hanging on for dear life”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett recently gave his thoughts on the lightweight title fight that took place at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev successfully retained his lightweight belt in a five-round battle with featherweight champion Volkanovski. The Aussie undoubtedly gave Makhachev the toughest outing of his career but fell short by the slightest of majors.

Volkanvoski kept the same pace over the 25-minute duration, which eventually paid off after he dropped the champion in the fifth round. In the end, Makhachev was clinging onto Volkanovski, waiting for the final bell. For Pimblett, the image of Volkanovski pouring down heavy ground-and-pound in top position to end the fight was enough for the fight to be scored a draw.

Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

“I thought it was a draw,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie. “I thought the last round was a 10-8 for Volk, and he’d won one other round. But Islam won three rounds with control and stuff. He didn’t do much when he had the control, but if someone’s on your back, you’re losing. Even if you’re talking to them and punching them. I personally thought it was a draw, because that last round Makhachev was hanging on for dear life.”

Despite scoring the fight a draw, Pimblett did give his props to Makhachev for being composed and aware of his surroundings to see out the round after being dropped.

While Pimblett predicated that Volkanovski would seriously challenge Makhachev, he did score three rounds in favour of the champion. He credits Makhachev for not taking too much damage after he was dropped.

“If Volkanovski would have postured up and started striking where he got his head caught – that’s where Makhachev’s smart,” Pimblett said. “Makachev went into guard, pulled him in and knew he couldn’t really take much damage. So hats off to Makhachev, because it’s a smart performance, and he did win three rounds to two.”

Pimblett is set to hit the medical table at the beginning of March after suffering an ankle injury in his controversial victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. The Liverpudlian was targeting a return towards the end of the year and revealed he’s open to a rematch with Gordon.

