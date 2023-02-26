Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally collide in the boxing ring this evening at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout, which is being billed as ‘The Truth’, is scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds and will take place at a 185lbs limit.

Jake Paul, 26, will enter the ring sporting a perfect record of 6-0, his latest victory coming by unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘The Problem Child’ had scored a thunderous knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury enters the squared circle in Saudi Arabia boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0. Four of the Brit’s eight career wins have come by way of knockout.

Round one begins and Tommy Fury comes out aggressive. Paul quickly forces the clinch. Jake Paul with lots of head movement early. The pair tie up again. Fury with a jab. Another good jab from the Brit. Loud “Tommy” chants. Paul continues to clinch. Jake advancing with his jab but not landing much. Jab to the body by Paul, Fury answers with one to the head. A brief exchange closes the round.

Round two begins and Tommy Fury lands a pair of jabs. Glancing right to the body by Fury. He’s leaping in and out of the pocket. Another jab from Fury. Paul misses with an overhand right. Paul tries to come forward, but he eats a counter punch. Paul with a left hook. Another sharp jab by Fury. Fury clips Paul with a straight right. Paul misses with a right but lands a jab. Paul with a good jab now. Both fighters miss with big shots. Paul sneaks in a left hook.

Round three begins and Tommy Fury lands a jab. Jake Paul swings and misses with a big punch. A glancing left from Paul. He pushes Fury to the ropes. Fury circles out and hits Paul with a jab. Paul answers with a jab of his own. Fury sticking with the jab as Paul lunges in with a right. Fury connects with a jab. A left hook from Paul lands. He backs Fury up with a jab. Tommy answers with some late punches in the clinch.

Round four begins and Tommy Fury is back to work with his jab. Jake Paul swings and misses with a wild right. Fury with a combination and then a good right hand. Paul with a left hook. Fury doubles up on his jab. Paul with a good counter. Fury wins a pair of jabs. Tommy catches Jake with a punch to the back of the head as the round comes to a close.

Round five begins and Jake Paul is trying to establish his jab. Tommy Fury scores with a jab of his own. Another good jab from Fury. Paul with a right hand. Tommy with a good 1-2 combination. Paul is penalized a point for holding the back of Fury’s head. The action resumes and Paul lands a left that hurts Fury. Tommy recovers and lands a right. A 1-2 from Fury closes the round.

Round six begins and Jake Paul opens with a left hook. Tommy Fury counters with a short shot. The pair clinch up against the ropes. Fury lands an uppercut. Another uppercut from the Brit. A solid jab now from Fury. He’s opening up. The referee talks to both fighters about the clinching. Now Fury gets a point deducted. That was weird. A body shot from Fury to close out the frame.

Round seven was another good showing from Tommy Fury. He landed the better volume of punches while Jake Paul desperately searched for a fight-ending right hand.

Round eight and Paul scores a knockdown. Fury is back up and appears to be ok. Once again Tommy ends up landing the better volume of shots in the round.

Fury Won

Official Result: Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73)

