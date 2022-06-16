Logan Paul reveals recent run-in with Dillon Danis: “One of his boys pulled a gun”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has revealed a recent run-in that he had with Dillon Danis.

‘The Maverick’ and his brother Jake have been feuding with the Bellator fighter for a while now. ‘The Problem Child’ and Danis were nearly booked for a fight on Triller pay-per-view in March 2021. However, the bout fell through and Ben Askren faced Jake instead. The younger brother famously knocked out ‘Funky’ in round one.

Despite neither of the Paul brothers having fought Dillon Danis in any capacity, they’ve continued beefing. On social media, the jiu-jitsu star has publicly asked for a fight with one of the brothers on several occasions. To date, Danis has yet to have a boxing match or compete in MMA since June 2019.

While no fight has come to fruition between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, the two have met. On the Flagrant 2 podcast, the 27-year-old discussed how he ran into the Bellator fighter at a party.

While Logan Paul didn’t go into full detail, it’s safe to say that he and Dillon Danis aren’t on good terms still. He revealed that one of the MMA fighter’s friends pulled a gun on his friend and Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak.

“I just won’t get in a street fight [with Dillon Danis]. A hundred percent, I agree, he’s one of the best jiu jitsu guys in the world. Actually here in New York, one time, ’cause you know Dillon, me and Jake and all have been beefing for some time. We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike [Majlak]. Legit.”

What do you think about Logan Paul's comments? Do you want to see him fight Dillon Danis?

