Jeremy Stephens forced to shave his head and beard to make weight for PFL fight (Photo)

Jeremy Stephens appeared to have a tough weight cut ahead of his PFL 4 fight against Myles Price on Friday.

Throughout fight week in Atlanta, Stephens was full of energy – especially now that he is at lightweight – but when he came into weigh-in he surprised many as he was completely bald. The fan-favorite was forced to shave his hair and beard to make weight as he weighed in at 156lbs on the dot.

Given that Stephens has been known for his beard and hairstyle, he looked like a completely different fighter as MMA reporter Alex Behunin took the photo of Stephens.

Although Stephens had to shave his head and beard, it ended up working out as he made the weight and will be eligible to get points on Friday night. The former UFC veteran opens up the main card against Price as both men look for their first PFL win and hopefully punch their ticket into the playoffs.

Jeremy Stephens (28-20 and one No Contest) is riding a seven-fight winless streak and is coming off a decision loss to Clay Collard in his PFL debut. Prior to that, ‘Lil Heathen’ was submitted by Mateusz Gamrot, knocked out by Calvin Kattar, dropped a decision to Yair Rodriguez after the No Contest against the Mexican, as well as losing by decision to Zabit Magomedsharipov and a TKO loss to Jose Aldo in 2018 to kick off the losing streak. His last win was against Josh Emmett who he knocked out in the second round.

Myles Price (11-8) is coming off a first-round submission loss to Anthony Pettis in his PFL debut. The Irishman has fought in Bellator, Cage Warriors, and Brave before inking a deal with PFL. Before the loss to Pettis, he edged out a split decision win over Peter Queally back in 2019.

What do you make of Jeremy Stephens shaving his hair and beard to make weight?

