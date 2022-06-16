Floyd Mayweather not worried ahead of return to RIZIN against Mikuru Asakura: “I’m special”

Undefeated professional boxer Floyd Mayweather isn’t stressing ahead of his return against Mikuru Asakura.

‘Money’ retired from the sport of boxing following a 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor. Sitting at 50-0 in his professional career, Mayweather has cemented his place as one of the greatest to ever put on the gloves. However, while he’s retired from pro contests, he’s not retired from exhibitions.

Floyd Mayweather has had multiple exhibition boxing matches since retiring. His first exhibition bout was against Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14. The 45-year-old made easy work of the kickboxer, knocking him out in round one.

Floyd Mayweather has since had two more exhibition contests against Logan Paul and Don Moore. Now, he’s ready to return to Japan for another RIZIN event. This time, he’s facing former featherweight title challenger Mikuru Asakura in September. The bout with Mayweather will be the 29-year-old’s debut in the boxing ring.

Ahead of his return against Mikuru Asakura, Floyd Mayweather is feeling good. At the press conference announcing the fight, ‘Money’ showcased his standard confidence. While he noted Asakura will give it his all in their exhibition boxing match, he’s different than anyone the MMA fighter has faced.

“I know that he believes in his skill, but no fighter that he’s ever been in the ring with is Floyd Mayweather. These other guys are just fighters, but I’m Floyd Mayweather. I’m on a different level. I’m special. Not just special, very special. This guy is going to come out and give his best, like every and any guy. But I’ve seen every style, so my job is just to go out there be me, have fun and do what I do best.” (h/t MMAJunkie

