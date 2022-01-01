Dillon Danis offers bold stipulation in hopes of securing a boxing match with Jake Paul

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has offered up a bold stipulation in hopes of luring Jake Paul into accepting a boxing match.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, who has been chasing a fight against ‘The Problem Child’ for some time now, previously blasted the ‘Paul vs. Woodley’ booking.

“‘You lost 4 fights your 40 years old’ says the dude that picked a guy who lost 4 fights and is 40 years old lol.” – Dillon Danis wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul went on to defeat Tyron Woodley in both of their fights in 2021. The first being a split-decision victory, and the second of course being a nasty KO (see that here).

With a trilogy fight between Paul and Woodley now out of the question, Dillon Danis has made a bold offer to ‘The Problem Child’ in hopes of securing a fight.

As seen below, ‘El Jefe’ claims he will “retire forever” in Jake Paul can sleep him inside of the squared circle.

if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 31, 2021

“If Jake Paul sleeps me I’ll retire forever.” – Danis proclaimed.

While Dillon is clearly interested in having a grudge match with Jake, it is doubtful that he will get the opportunity.

Jake Paul is apparently targeting a professional boxer for his next fight, but it’s not Tommy Fury as many pundits were expecting. Instead, the YouTube sensation is eyeing a matchup with boxing veteran and former middleweight title holder Julio César Chávez Jr.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis has not competed since June of 2019, where he scored a first round submission victory over Max Humphrey.

Do you think Jake Paul will entertain the idea of fighting Dillon Danis given the new stipulation being offered by the BJJ standout? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!