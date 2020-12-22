Jake Paul slams “coward” Dillon Danis for being scared to fight him and turning down a “life-changing offer”

Jake Paul doesn’t believe that Dillon Danis actually wants to fight him.

Paul and Danis have been taken shots at one another as of late and many fans hoped we would seem the box one another. Bellator president, Scott Coker also said he would allow Danis to box the 23-year-old YouTuber, but according to Paul, the fight offer was never returned.

“Look, there is a lot of people, Ben Askren, half of the UFC is calling me out. (Danis) is scared. He’s scared. We have a deal out to him right now, a life-changing deal for him,” Paul said on the Nelk Boys Twitch stream. “This guy lives in New York in a little f*****g apartment and has f****g and has some Yeezy’s he puts on every day and thinks he’s fitted. This guy is a f*****g, this guy is the f*****g joke of the jiu-jitsu world. Nobody f*****g likes him.

“So, we put a life-changing offer on the table for Dillon Danis and he is blaming a knee injury. He has four months from now to train,” Paul continued. “This guy is a f*****g coward, this guy is scared of me. He talks shit online but when the deal is put in front of him, seven figures, life-changing, he all of the sudden doesn’t want to do it.”

Jake Paul is currently 2-0 as a professional boxer and coming off a KO win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. His other win was a first-round TKO over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, is 2-0 in MMA with both wins coming in Bellator. The SBG Ireland product has not fought since June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey. Before that, in his pro debut, he also submitted Kyle Walker in the first round. He is currently rehabbing an injury.

Would you like to see Jake Paul box Dillon Danis?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 12/21/2020.