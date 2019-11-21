Logan Paul appeals split decision loss to KSI

YouTuber Logan Paul has filed an appeal for his split decision loss to rival YouTube sensation KSI during their recent boxing match in Los Angeles.

Paul lost a split decision to KSI in the pair’s professional debut rematch on DAZN after they fought to a majority draw last summer in an amateur bout. Paul was controversially deducted two points by the referee for an illegal blow and had he not been deducted those two points he would have won a split decision over KSI, not lost it.

Paul is not happy with the way the referee handled the fight and he has officially filed an appeal with the California State Athletic Commission. TMZ has the full scoop, including Paul’s reasons for filing the appeal.

Check out what Paul said below.

“My team and I have decided to file an official appeal for the fight because we just don’t believe that the outcome was right. By no means am I afraid of losing, but I truthfully 100% believe I did not lose this fight,” Paul said. “The 2 point deduction was the reason I full out split decision lost the fight.”

According to Paul, several professional fighters encouraged him to file an appeal. He wasn’t initially going to appeal the decision but Paul told TMZ that after rewatching the fight he decided it was an avenue worth pursuing.

TMZ received a quote from a representative of the California State Athletic Commission. Here’s what they said about Paul’s appeal.

“The executive director Andy Foster is evaluating. If there’s sufficient grounds, it’ll go to a hearing at a commission meeting,” a CSAC spokesperson said.

We will likely find out in the next few weeks what the commission decides is the next course of action. In the meantime, expect the rumors of Paul signing with the UFC to keep swirling out there.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/21/2019.