Tyron Woodley believes the UFC will sign Logan Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes the UFC will make an offer to YouTuber Logan Paul and try to sign him to fight in the Octagon.

Paul recently fought his rival KSI in a boxing match that was streamed live on DAZN, losing a controversial split decision after two points were taken from him for an illegal blow. After the fight KSI suggested that Paul move to MMA to take on CM Punk, and Paul told TMZ earlier this week that his goal now is to fight CM Punk in either the UFC or Bellator. The sportsbooks have even opened a betting line for a possible Paul vs. CM Punk matchup.

Woodley agrees with Paul that MMA is the right move for him next, and “The Chosen One” is now encouraging the UFC to sign him to fight CM Punk. Here’s what Woodley said about Paul vs. CM Punk on TMZ’s “The Hollywood Beatdown.”

“(Paul vs. CM Punk) can happen, for sure. To be honest, when the UFC brought over CM Punk, I don’t know why they wouldn’t bring over Logan Paul,” Woodley said.

“Logan Paul is the exact same demographic, 18 to 30 years old. The exact YouTubers that are watching his stuff are the same ones that are watching the UFC. He has a huge following. Great deal. He looks athletic, he’s a Division I wrestler, he’s insane, and he’s going to talk a lot of sh*t so the press conferences are going to be insane. After this last event, I wouldn’t be surprised in the next two months we see some breaking news of Logan Paul getting a couple-fight deal with the UFC.”

So far UFC president Dana White hasn’t commented on the possibility of signing Paul, and Paul himself seems to have a good rapport with DAZN, which has Bellator as an entity. But if Woodley is onto something, maybe we could see Paul in the UFC Octagon in 2020.

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley and want to see the UFC sign Logan Paul?