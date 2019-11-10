Pros react to Logan Paul vs. KSI 2

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI met in their highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday night in Los Angeles, and the fight was viewed by many MMA fighters who shared their opinion of the bout on social media.

Although it was far from a technical boxing match, it still turned out to be a fun fight between the two YouTube celebrities, with KSI ultimately winning a split decision over Paul.

Check out what the MMA community thought about Logan Paul vs. KSI 2 below.

MMA analyst Robin Black.

“Early thoughts @KSIOlajidebt is the smoother artist; LP is a great athlete.”

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson.

KSI needs Greg Hardy’s inhaler at this point #KSIvsLogan2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 10, 2019

UFC women’s strawweight Angela Hill.

KSI VS DIAZ — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 10, 2019

UFC women’s strawweight Tatiana Suarez.

This post fight speech is hilarious. All of this because they have millions of followers on YouTube. Starting a YouTube channel tomoooorrrrooowwww 🤣 #youtube — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 10, 2019

Even if you weren’t a fan of either Paul or KSI, or of the fact this was a professional boxing match aired on DAZN, it’s hard not to admit that it was a fight that a lot of people were watching, and one that ended up being a big success for DAZN.

Paul and KSI have now fought twice, with both fights ending in somewhat controversial fashion. The first fight between them in August 2018 ended in a majority draw, while the rematch was scored in favor of KSI by split decision. The two fighters were asked afterward what their thoughts on a potential rematch were. Paul said he’s open to it, while KSI says he’s moving on to bigger and better things.

For better or worse, Paul and KSI put on a show that got a lot of eyeballs from them, and there’s no doubt both men will step back into the boxing ring again at some point, though maybe not against one another.

What did you think of Logan Paul vs. KSI 2?