KSI’s new opponent revealed following Dillon Danis’s withdrawal from boxing match

Josh Evanoff

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI will face fellow influencer Faze Temper on January 14th.

‘The Nightmare’ returned to the ring for the first time in three years last August. While he was first slated to face Alex Wassabi, his opponent later withdrew. As a result, the Brit wound up facing two opponents, Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda, on one night.

The YouTuber wound up knocking out both foes in August, getting him back on the right track. Little did he know at the time, his issues finding an opponent were just beginning. In November, the Watford native was attacked by Dillon Danis at a Misfits Boxing weigh-in show.

Following the event, the pair were booked to fight on DAZN pay-per-view, with the card set for later this month. However, the fight will no longer be happening. Early today, the Bellator welterweight withdrew from the contest, although he later stated it was “fake news”.

Misfits Boxing didn’t seem to view it that way though, as they’ve now booked KSI a new opponent. Later this month, the British YouTuber will face fellow influencer, Faze Temper, also known as Thomas Oliveria. The Brazilian currently holds a 1-1 boxing record, having knocked out Overtflow in his latest bout in November.

The late-replacement opponent was previously booked for the event’s undercard, but his opponent hadn’t been revealed. In fact, Temper’s opponent for the event wasn’t going to be revealed until fight night. Given his announcement and subsequent booking against KSI, that reveal will no longer happen.

The card headlined by the two YouTubers is slated for January 14th on DAZN pay-per-view in the U.K. Other matchups include Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor taking on undefeated prospect Idris Virgo, as well as Joe Fournier boxing former UFC lightweight Tony Christodoulou.

