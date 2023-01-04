Dillon Danis withdraws from slated boxing match with KSI: “He’s unprepared”

Dillon Danis has withdrawn from his slated boxing match with KSI.

Dillon Danis was scheduled to compete against YouTube star KSI in the Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner, on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

With only 10 days notice, Danis, a jiu-jitsu black belt, has pulled out of the match.

According to Mams Tayor, who is KSI’s manager and Misfits Boxing boss, the fight is off.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Taylor posted a video and message which read as follows:

“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight. The real reason, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared, he has no coach, he might be struggling with weight.”

“For someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does, or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, ‘He’s not going to show up to the fight.’ They were right.”

KSI, in a series of tweets, also expressed his frustration with the situation by telling fans:

“Two fights, two pullouts. Kmt (kiss my teeth)”

“The show must go on. I’m still fighting January 14.”

It was just last August that Alex Wassabi also pulled out of a scheduled bout with KSI.

Apparently, according to Taylor and KSI, a new opponent will be named shortly.

Dillon Danis, 29, has yet to comment on his withdrawal from the boxing match.

