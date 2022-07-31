Hasim Rahman Jr. claims Jake Paul is to blame for their fight cancellation: “Nobody pulled out of a fight with this pussy, he just scared at the end of the day”

Hasim Rahman Jr. is going off on Jake Paul following the cancellation of their planned boxing match.

Paul’s team claimed that the fight is off because Rahman couldn’t make the contracted weight ahead of the initially scheduled show inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rahman quickly hopped on his Twitter account to share some not-so-kind words with Paul.

I been telling anybody who will listen this man a FRAUD and was ready to get EXPOSED. Nobody pulled out of a fight with this pussy he just scared at the end of the day — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 pic.twitter.com/A6ih5nleGT — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 31, 2022

Rahman later delivered some more details on his side of the story (h/t MMAJunkie).

“My body simply would not let me do it,” Rahman Jr. said in an Instagram post hours after news broke that this Saturday’s entire event at Madison Square Garden was off. “It would not let me get down to 200 pounds, but where in boxing do you see them canceling fights a whole week in advance? I didn’t even get my last week to get down as low as I could. I told this man, ‘If penalties involved, keep the purse. Keep the purse. I’d fight you for the $5,000 minimum.’ That’s how much it means to me, and that’s how much faith I have in knocking him out.”

“(He) could’ve saved the show,” Rahman Jr. said. “Jake Paul could’ve fought a real boxer, but he don’t want to fight a real fighter. He don’t want to fight a real fight. He wanted to drain me down and fight a shell of me, which I’m not going to allow him to do. Now, they didn’t move the goalposts and move the finish line closer and have me weigh in all these extra days early and then pull the plug on the fight like, ‘We don’t want to fight.’

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“My team 100 percent still wanted to fight, still ready, willing, and able to knock out Jake Paul on Aug. 6. So y’all blame your boy Jake Paul for this fight not happening. It ain’t have nothing to do with me or my team. We let them know what the real reason was, and Jake Paul is scared to fight.”