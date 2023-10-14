Pros react after Tommy Fury defeats KSI

By Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury, KSI, Boxing

KSI (4-0, 1 no-contest) was returning to action for the first time since fighting Joe Fournier back in May. That bout had of course ended in controversy, with the English influencer initially being awarded a knockout victory, which was later overturned to a no-contest due to the knockout strike coming in the form of an elbow to the head. Prior to that, KSI was coming off a first-round knockout win over FaZe Temperrr in January of this year.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury (9-0) had last competed back in February, where he earned a split decision victory over Jake Paul. The 24-year-old Brit was looking to extend his undefeated record to 10-0 this afternoon in his backyard of Manchester.

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ headliner, which aired exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view, proved to be a really rough watch. KSI landed a good shot in the opening moments of the fight, but then proceeded to just pretty much go for the clinch the rest of the contest. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury didn’t look much better, but got off enough volume to secure himself the win.

Official Result: Tommy Fury defeats KSI by majority decision (57-57, 57-56, 57-56)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘KSI vs. Fury’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tommy Fury defeating KSI this afternoon in Manchester:

What was your reaction to today’s KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News KSI Tommy Fury

