Pros react after Tommy Fury defeats KSI

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

KSI (4-0, 1 no-contest) was returning to action for the first time since fighting Joe Fournier back in May. That bout had of course ended in controversy, with the English influencer initially being awarded a knockout victory, which was later overturned to a no-contest due to the knockout strike coming in the form of an elbow to the head. Prior to that, KSI was coming off a first-round knockout win over FaZe Temperrr in January of this year.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury (9-0) had last competed back in February, where he earned a split decision victory over Jake Paul. The 24-year-old Brit was looking to extend his undefeated record to 10-0 this afternoon in his backyard of Manchester.

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ headliner, which aired exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view, proved to be a really rough watch. KSI landed a good shot in the opening moments of the fight, but then proceeded to just pretty much go for the clinch the rest of the contest. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury didn’t look much better, but got off enough volume to secure himself the win.

Official Result: Tommy Fury defeats KSI by majority decision (57-57, 57-56, 57-56)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘KSI vs. Fury’ below:

Ksi forehead is fucking incredible. Never seen anything like it! Truly unbelievable — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

Truly can’t pick the winner of this one — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Clinching every 2 seconds 😴 were we expecting too much ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

I’d rather watch John Fury watch the fight than watch the fight — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

Ya know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy nixer I used to call them back when I was a plumber now I’m on the lambo yacht he’s in a huracan. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

Snooze fest — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

Straight 🗑️. That wasn’t boxing. Only wins on point deduction. Neither man even knocked down. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

As long as the fans were happy I guess 🤷🏾 I thought they were both shit — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Tommy Fury defeating KSI this afternoon in Manchester:

We’re not the same — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

Is ufc still on ? Hopefully I can watch some skilled fighters — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

😂😂 what a decision to top it off 🤦🏾‍♂️ — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Never watching YouTube boxing again 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) October 14, 2023

Only thing that got robbed is his hair line It’s okay KSI me too it’s gonna be okay bubba — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

What was your reaction to today’s KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match?