UFC Vegas 81 Results: Edson Barboza defeats Sodiq Yusuff (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 81 results, including the main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.

Yusuff (13-2 MMA) enters his first career UFC main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after defeating Don Shainis (13-5 MMA) by submission in October of 2022 and Alex Caceres (21-14 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of last year.

Meanwhile, Edson Barboza (23-11 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner on a winning note, this after scoring a KO victory over Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA) in April of this year (see that here). Prior to that win, the Brazilian striker was coming off back-to-back losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze respectively.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 81 main event begins and Sodiq Yusuff comes forward with a jab. He presses forward and lands a big combination. Edson Barboza with a jumping knee. Yusuff drops Barboza with a right. The Brazilian pops right back up and they are trading big shots now. Another big combination from ‘Super’. Barboza is hurt. He tries to clinch but Yusuff pushes him off and lands another big combination. Sodiq pushes Edson against the fence and lands some knees to the body. The fight hits the floor with Yusuff on top. He begins to drop down some punches and elbows. Barboza looks for a knee bar. He almost gets it, but Sodiq escapes and regains top position. Under two minutes remain in the round. ‘Super’ moves to half guard and continues to work ground and pound. Sodiq Yusuff looks for a guillotine. He gives up on that and now it is Edson Barboza attempting a leg lock. Yusuff escapes and lands some hammer fists to close out round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 81 main event begins and Edson Barboza lands a pair of low kicks. Good shots from both men in the pocket. Sodiq Yusuff with a nice uppercut inside. The fighters clinch up and Barboza unloads to the body. ‘Super’ responds with some knees to the thighs. The fighters separate and again both men land good shots. Yusuff with a head kick attempt which is blocked. Barboza moving forward now. He lands a spinning back kick and then rips the body. Yusuff with a pair of jabs. Barboza counters with a nice right hand. He is putting on the pressure now. One minute remains in round two. Good exchanges from both men. Yusuff with some low kicks. Edson Barboza rips the body again. Those shots are paying dividends. Barboza just misses with a front kick to close out the round.

All gas no brakes through the first two rounds ⛽️ #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/Ky9o6oGV1Z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 15, 2023

Round three begins and Sodiq Yusuff comes forward with a combination. He has turned it up a notch here to begin round three. Edson Barboza forces the clinch and goes to the body. Yusuff forces the break and lands a kick that connects with the groin of the Brazilian. We have a brief break and restart. Yusuff continues to chop away at the lead leg of Barboza. He circles to his left and lands a jab. Edson Barboza rips the body and then connects with a big left hook. He lands another. The fighters trade low kicks. Two minutes remain. Edson Barboza lands a hard kick to the body. This is a very close round. Sodiq Yusuff with a pair of jabs. Good shots from both men. Barboza with a spinning high kick. That rocks Yusuff who eventually goes down. Barboza jumps on his back and begins to land some powerful shots. Yusuff scrambles to his feet and survives to see the horn.

Round four begins and Edson Barboza gets to work with his jab. He forces the clinch and pushes Sodiq Yusuff up against the fence. He lands some shots and then opts to go back to range. Both men land jabs from range. Barboza continues to force the action. Yusuff is struggling to fight backing up. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Just under two minutes remain. Barboza continues to rip the body and then land hooks up top. Yusuff replies with a nice jab. Edson goes to the body with a heavy kick. He continues to rip the mid-section with punches. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Edson Barboza is pressing the action early. He lands a nice combination. Sodiq Yusuff definitely appears to have slowed down in these later rounds. The fighters trade shots. Barboza lunges in and scores a timely takedown. ‘Super’ scrambles right back to his feet but Edson is on him with punches. They clinch and trade knees along the fence. The Brazilian scores a pair of late takedowns which should seemingly win him this fight.

Official UFC Vegas 81 Result: Edson Barboza def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46 x2)

Who would you like to see Barboza fight next following his victory over Yusuff this evening in Sin City?