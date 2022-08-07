KSI shoots down proposed boxing match with Jake Paul: “All of that ain’t gonna work with me fam”

KSI believes Jake Paul tried pulling a fast one by calling him out on short notice.

KSI was expected to take on Alex Wassabi inside the O2 Arena in London on Aug. 27. That plan went awry when Wassabi was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury.

Jake was quick to throw his name in the hat for a short-notice fight. Paul claimed he would compete under any terms KSI’s team threw at him.

It appears KSI is saying that Jake’s claim is all for show and that ultimately, the 5-0 pro boxer wants things to be done his way.

Here’s the explanation KSI gave for not fighting Jake Paul this month.

You fought a man fresh out of hip surgery. You fought and beat a past his prime Woodley with 3 weeks notice. You made Gib fight at a weight that you knew he would struggle to reach with such short notice. The list goes on. All of that ain’t gonna work with me fam. @jakepaul — ksi (@KSI) August 6, 2022

Surely this has created a bit of an awkward situation in the Paul family. KSI and Logan Paul, who boxed each other twice, have developed a business relationship and friendship. That hasn’t stopped Jake from constantly hounding KSI about a potential fight.

The replacement opponent has already been found. KSI will now be taking on rapper Swarmz. Jake Paul reacted to the news on social media, saying that KSI is “f*cking over” his fans if he doesn’t make the event free.

Jake also claimed that KSI is taking the easy way out by fighting a friend who has no fighting experience.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI fighting Swarmz on Aug 27th… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/i7mWKeNDFr — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 7, 2022