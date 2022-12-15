KSI blasts “disrespectful” Dillon Danis for no-showing press conference, ‘El Jefe’ fires back

KSI has taken a shot at Dillon Danis for not showing up to their press conference to promote their upcoming boxing match.

KSI and Danis are set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England. It’s an intriguing bout and a month out from the fight, a press conference was scheduled on Wednesday in England. Yet, it was revealed that Danis was unable to make his plane, preferring to concentrate on training after suffering a bout of influenza.

With that, KSI was by himself at the press conference and he blasted Danis for not showing up. He also claimed he is in Danis’ nightmares already.

“Yo, what’s up it’s your boy KSI. Thank you everyone for coming. In terms of Dillon Danis not being here at the moment, I think it’s quite disappointing, disrespectful to me and everyone here who was expecting him to show up. But, it’s not something I haven’t seen before. Same thing happened with Alex Wassabi, we were meant to fight and he obviously flaked. Maybe it’s my presence. Maybe it’s just me in general, like I’m just so much of a scary guy. I can understand that I’m a person that’s very disciplined, I’m very focused. You look at my resume, I don’t lose too many times. So, for Dillon that’s probably seeping in.

“Yeah, I know he’s undefeated himself, but I think looking at me in the eyes, even when we saw each other in Texas, it was all a facade. He had to pretend that he’s bigger and stronger than he actually is. It kind of shows. Him not being here shows how little he really is, how small his mindset really is. He says I’m not a real fighter, but I’m always here. I’m always ready. And he, as someone who calls himself a real fighter, has not made the plane trip to see me and then has not made even the Zoom call to see me. He is terrified of me. He is petrified of me.”

To no surprise, Dillon Danis then took to social media to comment on not showing up as he says the king does whatever he wants.

“fuck your press conference @KSI the king does what he wants. Jan 14th i’m gonna dance on your head live on @DAZNBoxing,” Danis tweeted.

KSI made his amateur boxing debut in 2018 and TKO’d YouTuber Joe Weller, and he then fought Logan paul to a draw. The two then trend pro and fought in November 2019 with KSI winning a split decision. He made his return to the ring on August 27 and fought Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same night, beating both by knockout.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, is 2-0 in MMA but has yet to have a boxing fight. In MMA, he fought in Bellator – winning both by submission but has not fought since 2019.

