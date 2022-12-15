Saidyokub Kakhramonov believes he will “make it look easy” against Said Nurmagomedov, vows to fight for the belt by the end of 2023

Saidyokub Kakhramonov is confident he will beat Said Nurmagomedov with ease.

Kakhramonov is set to return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 66 against Nurmagomedov as the 27-year-old wanted to fight one more time this year. He improved to 2-0 in the UFC back in July with a decision win over Ronnie Lawrence. Now, he will fight on the final card of the year against Nurmagomedov.

“Yeah, man. It’s the right time I feel like it’s been a long time,” Kakhramonov said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I like to be more active, like every two months (I want to fight). But, sometimes, with the bantamweight division being so stacked, it’s hard to get a matchup sometimes.”

Although Kakhramonov wanted to fight one more time this year, he didn’t know who he would get. Yet, when he was offered the chance to fight Nurmagomedov he jumped at the chance to take the bout.

“I’m not surprised because they offered me him and told me I can have this fight if I want or I can wait until next year,” Kakhramonov said. “I can’t wait so let’s just do this… He’s very impressive. But, they just look at him like he is a nobody, and that is why he is fighting somebody who is 2-0 in the UFC. It’s a big fight for me but not a good fight for him.”

Why Saidyokub Kakhramonov thinks this is not a good fight for Said Nurmagmedov because he doesn’t think Nurmagomedov wants it as much as him. Instead, he thinks Nurmagomedov will just try and stay away from him but he believes he will make this fight look easy.

“I don’t think he is a striker, if you say he is a kicker it makes more sense,” Kakhramonov said. “Striking is not only kicking, he’s just a kicker, his hands are terrible. He is going to run around and kick, he wants a unanimous or split decision…

“I think I will make it look easy,” Kakhramonov later added. “I want it more, I don’t think he wants it the way I want it… I’m just worried about getting my hand raised, get the dub and be in the top-15 come next week and move on from there.”

If Kakhramonov does make this fight look easy, he believes a ranked opponent has to be next. Along with that, he says his goal for 2023 is to fight for the belt next time out.

“Next year I want to fight for the belt, by the end of the next year I want to fight for the belt,” Kakhramonov said.

