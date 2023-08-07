Jake Paul sounds off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a “wigger”

Jake Paul is sounding off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a ‘wigger’.

The two, Paul and McGregor, seemingly have been getting into a war-of-words on social media following ‘The Problem Childs’ most recent boxing victory over Nate Diaz this past weekend.

It was last Saturday night, August 5th, in Dallas, Texas that Paul defeated Nate Diaz, in his boxing debut, via unanimous decision.

McGregor took shots at Paul on social media, even calling the 26 year old derogatory names, tweets which were later deleted. Paul, not one to back down, also took shots at the Irishman.

The ‘Twitter‘ exchanges went like this:

McGregor:

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face.That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO.”

Paul:

“Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the f*ck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are.”

Continuing Jake Paul tweeted:

“Cocaine Conor coming for me? Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn’t your wife.”

“Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail.”

McGregor:

“Shut up you little baldy wigger hahahah”

Jake Paul:

I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a fuck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other… pic.twitter.com/JeXT4T4Xr3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 7, 2023

“I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a f*ck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other fighters.”

There is no love lost there.

What do you think of Conor McGregor going after Jake Paul?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!