WATCH | Cris Lencioni walks out of the hospital two months after suffering cardiac arrest

By Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
Cris Lencioni is out of the hospital.

Cris Lencioni

Lencioni recently had a cardiac arrest while he was practicing which resulted in him suffering brain damage and put him in the ICU. Yet, after spending nearly two months between ICU and the hospital, the Bellator fighter was released from the hospital and was able to walk out under his own power.

The heartwarming video was posted on his Instagram showing Lencioni even starting to run and catching a ball as he looks to get back to normal.

“After 58 days Cris walked out of the hospital. He spent 16 days in the ICU after a cardiac arrest caused by long QT. Next step is inpatient rehab in Utah. I’m so proud of him. We are one step closer to being home with our son!,” the video was posted on Cris Lencioni’s Instagram.

The news was great to hear as when it was reported that Cris Lencioni suffered cardiac arrest, his wife said there was a good chance he wouldn’t even survive.

“Ten percent of people survive this, and the fact that he is moving, and trying to get up and like doing what he’s been doing…he drank water today for the first time,” Marca Lencioni said about her husband Cris Lencioni. “It’s blowing [the nurses’] minds, and it’s blowing my mind.”

The plan still is for Cris Lencioni to get stem cell treatment to help with his recovery. But, him being able to walk out of the hospital is amazing news especially since it hasn’t even been a full two months since the incident.

As a pro-MMA fighter, Cris Lencioni is 11-3 and 6-2 in Bellator. He’s currently on a four-fight win streak which includes a win over UFC veteran Drako Rodriguez as well as a split-decision win over Cody Law in Bellator.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Cris Lencioni

