Cory Sandhagen headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cory Sandhagen is headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville.

It was just this past Saturday, August 5th at UFC Nashville, that saw Rob Font (20-7 MMA) get defeated by Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) via unanimous decision. The catchweight main event result, while very positive for ‘Sandman’, has also left the fighter injured and in need of surgery.

It should also be mentioned that the crowd in Nashville took to booing Sandhagen for his wrestling-forward style during the match-up. Also casting shade was the fact that UFC President, Dana White, while apparently in attendance at the Bridgestone Arena, left early (round 4) and was not on hand for the post fight press conference.

All that being said, a win is still a win.

At the post-fight press conference Sandhagen called out the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title fight at UFC 292 between Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

However, with that callout was also the news that Sandhagen is hurt.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Cory Sandhagen posted a victory picture of himself with the following message:

“Fully torn tricep in Round 1 :/. Wasn’t able to punch or elbow with that arm without pain and it feeling like shit. Did what I had to do to win that night. Surgery this week – back soon! PEACE – LOVE YOU”

There is no timeframe around how long it will take the 31 year old to recover and get back in the cage.

Sandhagen now sports three consecutive victories in the Octagon.

Were you watching Saturday night? What did you think of Cory Sandhagen’s performance? Who would you like to see him fight next?

