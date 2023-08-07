Cory Sandhagen headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville

By Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Cory Sandhagen is headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville.

Cory Sandhagen

It was just this past Saturday, August 5th at UFC Nashville, that saw Rob Font (20-7 MMA) get defeated by Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) via unanimous decision. The catchweight main event result, while very positive for ‘Sandman’, has also left the fighter injured and in need of surgery.

It should also be mentioned that the crowd in Nashville took to booing Sandhagen for his wrestling-forward style during the match-up. Also casting shade was the fact that UFC President, Dana White, while apparently in attendance at the Bridgestone Arena, left early (round 4) and was not on hand for the post fight press conference.

All that being said, a win is still a win.

At the post-fight press conference Sandhagen called out the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title fight at UFC 292 between Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, August 19th at the  TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

However, with that callout was also the news that Sandhagen is hurt.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Cory Sandhagen posted a victory picture of himself with the following message:

“Fully torn tricep in Round 1 :/. Wasn’t able to punch or elbow with that arm without pain and it feeling like shit. Did what I had to do to win that night. Surgery this week – back soon! PEACE – LOVE YOU”

There is no timeframe around how long it will take the 31 year old to recover and get back in the cage.

Sandhagen now sports three consecutive victories in the Octagon.

Were you watching Saturday night? What did you think of Cory Sandhagen’s performance? Who would you like to see him fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC

Related

Nate Diaz discusses Conor McGregor's ongoing issue with USADA: “They let him do sh*t whenever he wants”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth round of Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will reportedly square off for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293.

Cory Sandhagen
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Cory Sandhagen’s performance against Rob Font over the weekend.

Dustin Poirier, UFC
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated contender

Chris Taylor - August 6, 2023

Dustin Poirier is considering a move up to welterweight which has already piqued the interest of an undefeated contender.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing

Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul: “Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen reacts to backlash over UFC Nashville performance

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has given a response to those upset by his UFC Nashville performance.

Dustin Jacoby
UFC Nashville

UFC Nashville Bonus Report: Dustin Jacoby one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

The Octagon returned to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was headlined by a catchweight fight featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Rob Font.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

UFC Nashville Results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.